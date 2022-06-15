Flixxo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded up 154.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $129,821.24 and $32.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,488.72 or 0.99976480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00112604 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

