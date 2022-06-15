Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.51 and last traded at $157.51. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.23.

Separately, UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

