Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after buying an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,058,000 after buying an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 447,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

