Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.70

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.70 and traded as low as $83.44. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 1,358 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.7908 dividend. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

