Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,061,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

