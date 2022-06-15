Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 162,323 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.48% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

OUNZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,188. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

