Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. 96,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,978. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

