Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.52. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 2,862 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.