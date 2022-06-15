Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.52. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 2,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

