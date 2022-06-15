freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on freenet from €27.00 ($28.13) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on freenet to €27.50 ($28.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

