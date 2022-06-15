FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.81. 9,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.
