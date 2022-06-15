Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.17. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 81,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

