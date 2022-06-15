Future Fund LLC Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,720 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Splunk accounts for about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,642,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after acquiring an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.79. 142,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.