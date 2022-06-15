Future Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 1,340 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.