Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 103,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,860. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

