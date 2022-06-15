Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.37

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.37 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 2638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

