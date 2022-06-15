Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,942,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

GELYF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

