Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,942,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
GELYF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
