Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.83. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 19,778 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $74.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

