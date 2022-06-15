Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Aging Population ETF (LNGR)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.