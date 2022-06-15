Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.17

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 1290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

