Goldcoin Market Capitalization Hits $558,563.31 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $558,563.31 and $771.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00213113 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007184 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

