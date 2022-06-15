Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$171.65 million and a P/E ratio of -520.42.
About Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ)
See Also
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.