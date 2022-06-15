Graviocoin Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $191.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00225310 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.