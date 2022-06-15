Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.94

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 9731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

