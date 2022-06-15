GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating) were up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83.
About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)
