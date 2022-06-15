GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXII stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.86.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 500,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.