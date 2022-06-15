Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.55 and last traded at C$28.64. 70,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 104,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 6.3000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

