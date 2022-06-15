Head to Head Review: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) vs. Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Mastech Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 1.66 -$25.33 million ($1.36) -22.51 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.84 $12.22 million $1.10 14.57

Mastech Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus price target of $47.93, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -3.89% -1.47% -0.45% Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02%

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Montrose Environmental Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

