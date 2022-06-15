Hedget Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $152,902.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

