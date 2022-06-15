Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.93

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.93 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.00). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.00), with a volume of 5,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.66. The company has a market capitalization of £110.15 million and a P/E ratio of -232.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.29%.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,456.85). Also, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £8,200 ($9,952.66).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

