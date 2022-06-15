Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.49. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 4,832 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

