Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

