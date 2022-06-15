HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$0.30 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEXO. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.69.

HEXO stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

