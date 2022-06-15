HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $870.86

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 870.86 ($10.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,166 ($14.15). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,161 ($14.09), with a volume of 2,454,292 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,200 ($14.56) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.29) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.56) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.72).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,035.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 874.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

