Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

