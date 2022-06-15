HWG Holdings LP Makes New $28,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 224,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

