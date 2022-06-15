HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 112,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,951. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.