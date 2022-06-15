ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 2.1% Higher

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 1,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises about 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

