Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 3,628 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $21,840.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 313,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.10. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $28.34.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
