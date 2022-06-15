Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 3,628 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $21,840.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 313,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.10. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

