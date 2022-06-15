Insider Selling: Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells 5,325 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Fogel sold 289 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $2,257.09.

On Monday, April 18th, Marie Fogel sold 1,775 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $14,342.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marie Fogel sold 1,129 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $9,856.17.

On Thursday, March 17th, Marie Fogel sold 524 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,192.00.

Shares of Vince stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vince during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

