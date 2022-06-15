Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.55. 23,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,552. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

