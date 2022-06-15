Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

