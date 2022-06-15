IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. 158,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,434. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

