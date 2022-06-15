IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 27,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.