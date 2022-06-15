IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,414,000.

XAR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,907. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12.

