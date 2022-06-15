iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. 355,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

