iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.