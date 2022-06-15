iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.79% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

