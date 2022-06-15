Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000.

SCHB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,690. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

