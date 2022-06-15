Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.