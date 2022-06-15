Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.73. 311,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,612,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average of $245.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.36 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

